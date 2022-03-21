Garrett Hedlund Bonds With Son Rhodes During Zoo Outing 2 Months After Emma Roberts Split

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Garrett Hedlund recently enjoyed a few animal sightings with his mane buddy.



As proof, the 37-year-old actor shared a snapshot of himself alongside his 15-month-old son Rhodes, while they checked out some flamingos during a fun-filled outing on March 20. Of the moment with his son, whose mom is Emma Roberts, Garrett captioned his Instagram Story pic, "Me and my best buddy @thezoo."

The latest look at bonding time spent between the father-son duo comes almost 2 months after E! News confirmed that Emma and Garrett, who dated for almost three years, went their separate ways in late January. Their breakup also came about a year after they welcomed Rhodes, their first child together, in December 2020.

At the time, an insider told E! News that "they are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."

Since then, neither Emma nor Garrett have publicly commented on their split—which may not come to a surprise for fans familiar with the actress' decision to keep her private life just that.