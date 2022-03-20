Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Considers Becoming Next "Bachelorette?!"
A lot can change in a year—just ask Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen.
The reality TV star showed off the results of his fitness journey on Instagram this week and opened up about the changes he has made since leaving Netflix's pods. And he wasn't the only person to make a major transformation, with Shawn Mendes revealing his surprising new tattoo and Sofia Richie switching up her hair color.
Plus, Halle Berry and Kristen Wiig unveiled bold new hairstyles at the Critics Choice Awards, with Berry paying homage to her X-Men character and Wiig saying goodbye to her platinum hair for a dramatically darker pixie cut.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.