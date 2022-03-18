See Why Shawn Mendes' New Neck Tattoo Has Fans Buzzing

Watch : Shawn Mendes GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2020 Grammys

The new ink on Shawn Mendes will have you seeing red.

The 23-year-old singer debuted what appeared to be a fresh tattoo on his Instagram March 17. In a carousel of vacation photos, Mendes is seen in one pic appearing shirtless with a red vertical line—resembling a scratch—adorning the back of his neck no comma above his chain necklace. The Canadian musician's new ink also resembles the throat tattoo Machine Gun Kelly debuted in 2021.

Naturally, fans were intrigued. "EVERYONE STOP SHAWN GOT A NEW TATTOO," tweeted one eagle-eyed observer

Another person wrote, "Tell me what this new tattoo means @ShawnMendes."

The subject was also a matter of debate in the comments of the original Instagram post, with one person writing, "Wow Amazing I thought that someone with extremely long nails had scratched it, I made a whole fanfic in my mind lmao Sorry."

Mendes, who also has other tattoos, has not commented on his new ink.

"Shawn mendes tattoos are a work of art," another fan tweeted.