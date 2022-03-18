Chris Redd Reveals How SNL Co-Star Pete Davidson Is "Handling" the Kanye West Drama

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

It seems like Pete Davidson is feeling "Stronger" each day despite public taunts from Kanye West.

The comedian's Saturday Night Live castmate Chris Redd spoke about the tension between the two stars during an appearance SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week, sharing that Pete is "starting to talk again" amid the drama. Addressing Ye's beef with the King of Staten Island actor, Chris said, "I think he's handling it well."

When asked if SNL will ever touch on the headline-making feud in one of its sketches, the Bust Down star—who has previously impersonated Ye on the show—acknowledged that "there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of," though he is open to the idea of putting a spotlight on the rapper's "ego."

"I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I'm very aware of those things," he explained. "His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of."