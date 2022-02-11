Fans Are Convinced Kanye "Ye" West Just Dissed Pete Davidson in New Song

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Is REALLY Divorcing Kanye West

Kanye "Ye" West is raising eyebrows once again for his latest lyrics.

On Feb. 11, the Grammy winner joined Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign for a new collaboration titled "City of Gods." Within hours, the song began trending on YouTube and started climbing the charts. At the same time, some of the verses had fans asking a simple question: Could this be about Pete Davidson?

For starters, Alicia sings about "losing my lover to the arms of another" in the chorus. But when Ye raps his verse, listeners receive even more evidence that this song could be very personal.

"This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (What?)/When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the Yeezy designer raps. "They act like they love you, they don't even like you/They throw a party, won't even invite you/I seen the same thing happen to Michael/You Black and you rich, they sayin' you psycho (What?), it's like a cycle."