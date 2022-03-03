Kanye “Ye” West Receives Backlash for His Alarming Video of Pete Davidson

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West RESPONDS to Kim K.'s Request to Be Legally Single

Kanye "Ye" West is not giving Pete Davidson any mercy.



Just hours after a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single on March 2, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper, 44, released the animated visuals to the song, "Eazy," which featured a clay figure of Kim's boyfriend Pete, 28, being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.



In the video, Ye pours liquor over Pete's head as he is buried in the dirt and plants seeds on him, which sprout into roses. As the Donda rapper stands in the field of roses, the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass" are played in the background. He then clips the flowers and places them onto a flatbed truck—seemingly referencing the truckload of roses his estranged wife Kim received for Valentine's Day.



At the conclusion of the video, the words, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE," appeared on the screen.