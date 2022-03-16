This Is the Biggest Lesson Lea Thompson Passed on to Daughter Zoey Deutch

Watch : Lea Thompson Talks "Back to the Future" Message

Like mother, like daughter.

It was a family affair for Lea Thompson on March 15 when she stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate Zoey Deutch's new film, The Outfit. The mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet before chatting with E! News, with Lea praising the 27-year-old actress for having "navigated a lot more difficult things than I ever did" as a child growing up in Hollywood.

"She's faced more adversity and I think she's a strong and incredible person," the Back to the Future alum shared, adding that she's "impressed" by how Zoey and her older sister, Madelyn Deutch, have managed to "navigate this business" and carve out careers of their own.

Lea said she's "worked really hard to be a good egg" in the industry and teach her daughters that "nobody's better than anybody else on the set."

"Whenever I hear that Zoey or Maddie is great to work with, great to the crew and really an awesome team player," she added, that's "what makes me most proud."