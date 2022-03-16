Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Biggest Sale of the Year: Save Up to 89% On These Top 10 Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We adore Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand Good American for its size-inclusive, responsibly made, innovative pieces. Their sizes range from 00 to 24 with a shopping experience that truly caters to everyone. Every item from Good American is shown on three size ranges of models, so you can really picture yourself in the clothes and find that perfect fit for you.
The leggings, jeans, tops, and jackets, are all made from high-quality fabric designed to fit every curve of your body. If you love Good American, but you're tapped out from recent shopping, you're in luck because you can shop some major deals with an extra 40% off sale styles when you use the promo code SAVE25 at checkout, but that's not all. Use that same promo code to save 25% sitewide. This means you can save up to 89% on the top-selling Good American styles, depending on what you shop, of course.
If you've never shopped from the brand before, this is the perfect time to give it a try. These deals are just way too good to pass up. We shared some of our favorite finds from the sale section below.
Before you get your shop on, here's a guide to the fit:
- XS/ 0-2 order size 0
- S/ 2-4 order size 1
- M/ 6-8 order size 2
- L/ 10-12 order size 3
- XL/ 12-14 order size 4
- 2XL/ 16-18 order size 5
- 3XL/ 20-22 order size 6
- 4XL/ 24 order size 7
- 5XL/ 26 order size 8
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra
This dark green bra is a great everyday bra and it's also great for yoga or pilates. It is made from seamless, ribbed fabric and provides medium support.
A Good American shopper described this style as "comfy and flattering," elaborating, "I ordered 3 sets of gym wear, all very soft material and flattering."
Good American Velvet Deep V Midi Dress
There's just something so classic about a black, velvet dress, right? This curve-hugging dress is glamorous for day or night. This is one of those pieces that you will keep on wearing for years to come.
Good American Essential Rib Mock Neck & Essential Rib Baby Flare
If you adore ruffles, this set is just everything. The mock neck top and flared pants are made from plush, stretchy ribbed fabric. The top has ruffles at the neck and sleeves and the flares have ruffles too. Both the top and pants are also available in camel and olive green.
Good American Essential Leggings
Don't you just love this shade of green? This zip-up is soft, sleek, and sculpting. The zip-up is also on sale in black, camel, and bone.
Good American Sueded Track Jogger & Sueded Track Jacket
If you love the soft-to-the-touch feeling of suede, you need this set in your life. The track jacket has snaps and a zipper. The pants have an adjustable drawstring and functional pockets. Both pieces come in camel and olive green.
Good American Sweater Knit One Shoulder Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits. This is a great top with your favorite pair of jeans, but it's also just such an essential layering piece under sweaters, blazers, button-downs, and more. This specific bodysuit sculpts and shapes your assets, while feeling incredibly comfortable. You will look and feel like your best self in this one. It's also available in a beautiful bronze color.
Good American Sparkle Rib ‘90s Suit
Shine like the star that you are in this sparkling ribbed bodysuit. This chocolate brown is a trendy color among celebs recently and the lilac version is also gorgeous.
Good American Shine Track Jacket
This track jacket is equal parts fashion and function. Wear this before, during, or after your workout. It's great for a day of running errands and you can even dress it up with a pair of nice jeans and a fitted bodysuit. This unique shade of blue is to die for and there are four other versatile colors to choose from.
Good American Bombshell Legging
Check out the sheen on these leggings. They are such a fun, sleek version of your conventional black leggings. They have a glossy finish, an adjustable lace-up front, and they also come in white.
Good American Bonded Waist 7/8 Legging
This is one of those core wardrobe pieces that you will practically live in. It's incredibly comfortable and supremely flattering.
