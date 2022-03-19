Bella Hadid and More Stars Who've Shared Their Plastic Surgery Stories

Watch : Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!

Bella Hadid recently revealed that she got plastic surgery, joining the list of celebrities who've shared their experiences of going under the knife.

The 25-year-old model told Vogue in an article published March 15 that she got a nose job at the age of 14. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the publication. "I think I would have grown into it."

She also addressed rumors surrounding her cosmetic surgery by verifying that no other procedure has been done. "I have never used filler," she said. "Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Her story is nothing close to what rumors have assumed. She told Vogue that she had imposter syndrome and felt like she "didn't deserve any of this."

She continued, "People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."