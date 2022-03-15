The Bachelor Fashion Details: Clayton Echard's Finale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's tease season after season, but Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor could actually be the "most dramatic season ever." No one knew what to expect going into finale week. Susie Evans and Clayton cut their Fantasy Suite date short after she found out he was "in love with" the two other women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Then there was what Jesse Palmer described as "the rose ceremony from hell," and you know what, he was not wrong. That was tough to watch.

There's so much to unpack from this finale. No wonder it's airing for two nights. Even so, that doesn't mean we don't care about the clothes (as a secondary focus, of course).

If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. Click here if you missed last week's fashion breakdown. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.