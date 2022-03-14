The Bachelor Star Gabby Windey Shares The "Lazy" Hair Routine She Did on the Show

We included this product chosen by Gabby Windey because we think you'll like her pick at this price. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know those It Girls who look incredibly chic with their hair pulled back? Why isn't it like that for me? When I throw my hair up, it's just an utter mess and there's nothing chic about it. I always wonder what I need to do to get that "effortless" sophistication. On this season of The Bachelor, that therapy group date caused a lot of drama, and don't get me wrong, I was glued to my screen, but I was mostly wondering how Gabby Windey did her hair. It was perfectly undone and she just looked so cool and sophisticated.
Clearly, I wasn't the only one wondering since, Gabby shared on TikTok, "You guys asked for a hair tutorial and I'm gonna do my best. I'm baseline kind of lazy, so I'm sorry. There's room for improvement." No worries, Gabby, "kind of lazy" is exactly the kind of tutorial I'm looking for.
In addition to sharing the products she used to get that cool updo, Gabby joked, "I do have a middle part because... we do what Gen-Z says." Yes, we do.
Keep on scrolling to find out more about Gabby's look from The Bachelor.
Before checking out the products, here's Gabby in her element on TikTok.
Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron
"This is the curling iron that I use. It's one and a half inches. It's Hot Tools. I've had it for so long. I usually use hairspray too," Gabby shared.
She instructed, "Curl away from the face. Halfway first, hold for a few seconds, then all the way. I use bigger pieces on the bottom and smaller on the top, since the top is what really matters."
Gabby isn't the only one who relies on this iron. Plenty of Ulta shoppers praised this curler for being "easy to use," with one sharing, "It's so easy to handle, and i use the biggest barrel there is and it makes my hair so beautiful! It's the best curling iron I've ever used." Another said, "This iron slides through my hair with ease and hold the curl like a champ!"
Black Egg Boar Bristle Hair Brush- Set With Bamboo Comb & 3 Hair Ties
Gabby said, "This a boar bristle teasing brush," sharing that you can get it at "any drug store" instead of specifying a specific brand. After she curled her hair she teased it at the top and at the sides. After teasing, she remarked, "Then, I just pull from the sides, they can be looser. The teasing, as you can see, creates some volume."
This brush has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes with bamboo comb and three hair ties. An Amazon shopper shared, "This brush is the best hair brush I have ever purchased! It is well crafted, sturdy, excellent brush. So easy to brush my long hair with this brush! I highly recommend this brush! Excellent buy for the money!"
Kristin Ess Claw Clip- Curved
"This iconic clip, I got it from Target. It's Kristin Ess," Gabby revealed. After curling her strands, she advised, "Then, twist this bad boy into a clip and I like to pull out the sides a little bit."
YMHPride Large Hair Claw Clip- Set of 6
If you love that clip, but one isn't enough. This multi-pack from Amazon is such a great buy. It has six clips and praise from Amazon shoppers who are happy about the high-quality hair products, with one sharing, "Just what I needed. I have really long thin hair that is at my hips. I was worried these might not fit all of my hair in it, but I think because it's on the thinner side, it worked for me. Love these clips and I'm so happy I found them in a bulk option. I love the set of basic colors because they go with everything!"
Another fan of the clips said, "These clips are great for any hair, but especially for longer, thicker hair! I've been looking for sturdier clips that catch and hold my long, curly hair, and now my search is over! Great quality product! I highly recommend and will buy again now that both my mother and sister have asked me to share my six pack with them...."
Conair Secure Hold Bobby Pins, Brown, 500 Count
She put in bobby pins, advising "maybe get bobby pins that match your hair." This set comes in brown and black. It has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
