The Bachelor Star Gabby Windey Shares The "Lazy" Hair Routine She Did on the Show

We included this product chosen by Gabby Windey because we think you'll like her pick at this price. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know those It Girls who look incredibly chic with their hair pulled back? Why isn't it like that for me? When I throw my hair up, it's just an utter mess and there's nothing chic about it. I always wonder what I need to do to get that "effortless" sophistication. On this season of The Bachelor, that therapy group date caused a lot of drama, and don't get me wrong, I was glued to my screen, but I was mostly wondering how Gabby Windey did her hair. It was perfectly undone and she just looked so cool and sophisticated.

Clearly, I wasn't the only one wondering since, Gabby shared on TikTok, "You guys asked for a hair tutorial and I'm gonna do my best. I'm baseline kind of lazy, so I'm sorry. There's room for improvement." No worries, Gabby, "kind of lazy" is exactly the kind of tutorial I'm looking for.

In addition to sharing the products she used to get that cool updo, Gabby joked, "I do have a middle part because... we do what Gen-Z says." Yes, we do.

Keep on scrolling to find out more about Gabby's look from The Bachelor.