Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her and Jason Statham's Newborn Daughter

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Baby's first post!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of her newborn baby with Jason Statham, Isabella James Statham, in an Instagram post on March 14. The photos show the baby in yellow knit sweatpants and a white long-sleeve shirt as Rosie rests her hand on the baby's stomach.

In the carousel, the model shows off some of the staples in her life currently, including diapers, baby wipes and baby cream.

Rosie, 34, also shared a photo of a baby present she received from the Beckham family.

"Dear Rosie and Jason," the card in the photo read. "Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you."

The card signed by David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham accompanied a yellow-and-white baby outfit consisting of a cardigan sweater, white floral top and yellow satin bottoms.

Rosie and Jason welcomed their second child on Feb. 2 and announced the birth on Instagram Feb. 8 with a photo of Isabella's hand peeping through a bassinet. Isabella joins big brother Jack, 4, who was born in 2017.