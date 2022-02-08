Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

Things are coming up roses for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham.
The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Isabella James Statham, on Feb. 2. Rosie announced her baby girl's arrival in a Feb. 8 Instagram post, sharing a photo of Isabella's hand.
The little bundle of joy joins big brother Jack, who was born in 2017.
Rosie, 34, first announced that she was expecting another baby in August. At the time, the supermodel posted a series of selfies that documented her growing belly, writing on her Instagram alongside three angel emojis: "Taaa daahhh!! #round2."
In December, she appeared in a video on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel and imparted some words of wisdom about motherhood: "[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum."
She continued, "Just try to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself—and that's just from my own personal experience."
While Rosie also advised other moms to "follow your instincts" and try not to "listen too much about what other people say," she admitted that she has no problems calling her own mother "sobbing, asking for her for advice."
"I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it," she explained. "The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers."
Rosie and Jason, 54, first met in 2009. The pair confirmed their engagement in 2016 while walking the red carpet at that year's Golden Globes.
In 2018, Rosie told Extra that marriage was "not a huge priority" for herself and the Hobbs & Shaw star. "I think the time will come," she said. "We've been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along."
"We definitely talk about it," Rosie added. "We're looking forward to that time."