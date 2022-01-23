Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous Selfies

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing off her pregnancy glow.
The model, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 23, to share a collection of gorgeous mirror selfies that feature her cradling her growing baby bump while dressed in a tight brown maxi dress. Alongside captioning the post with an hourglass emoji and a baby angel emoji, the model also adorably tagged her action star fiancé, Jason Statham, on her bump in the first image.
In August 2021, Rosie announced that she was expecting her second child with the Hobbs & Shaw actor by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram and writing, "Taaa daahhh!!" The couple already share one son together, Jack, who was born in 2017 and recently made a rare appearance on his mom's Instagram earlier this month.
Love from Kourtney Kardashian as well as Rosie's former Victoria's Secret Angel pals Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge quickly flooded the post's comments shortly after the model shared her effortlessly chic snapshots, with Aldridge writing, "Beautiful!!!!!"
This isn't the first time Rosie that has showed off her strong mirror selfie skills during her second pregnancy. In November, the model put her bold maternity style on display in a mini-photo shoot on Instagram too.
When asked by Hailey Bieber for motherhood advice in a video for her YouTube channel back in December, Rosie said that it was pivotal to both "follow your instincts" and be "really kind" to yourself along the way.
"[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum," she replied. "You take on a lot."
The model added that she felt "really lucky" that there was a group of women in her life that she could lean on during her pregnancies too.
"I can call my mum, on my bathroom floor, sobbing, asking for her for advice. And I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it," Rosie explained. "The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers."