Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Go to War in RHONJ Midseason Trailer

There's a storm brewing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' friendship might not be able to withstand the impending damage.
The two remain at odds in the midseason trailer, released March 14, as Margaret continues to question the character of Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Bravo fans have watched the couple's relationship progress rather quickly—Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice said as much on a recent episode, describing her mom as being "in la la land" with Louie—and now that they're moving in together, Louie is facing more scrutiny than ever.
But Teresa isn't having it. In the sneak peek, she confronts Margaret for "dragging" Louie's name "through the mud," and mentions the allegations Margaret made on a recent episode of RHONJ. "Stuff came out on Instagram," Margaret told her mom, Marge Sr., in the episode. "It said—and I don't know if this is true, total hearsay—it's about [Louie]'s ex-fiancée. It stated that he hit the woman in front of the children."
Teresa calls out Margaret in the midseason trailer for saying that Louie's "abusive," but Margaret fires back, "I didn't say he was abusive. All the girlfriends said he was abusive."
Flash-forward to the group's trip to Nashville and things really start to heat up. A previous RHONJ trailer revealed that Teresa explodes and throws food and flatware at Margaret, and now, the midseason teaser is offering a look at the fallout.
"I'll tell you where she belongs: a zoo," Margaret says of Teresa. "I'm f--king done. She f--ked with the wrong girl. F--k her."
Ultimately, Margaret isn't the only one questioning Louie. Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, can be seen sitting down with her fiancé in the trailer, and it doesn't take Louie long to get emotional, telling Joe, "I'm not going to sit here and say that I was this crown of a man."
Elsewhere in the trailer, Bill Aydin's past is also coming back to haunt him. Jennifer Aydin confronts him about the damage his past infidelity continues to cause—especially after Margaret made the years-old affair public during the RHONJ season 12 premiere—saying, "You were doing your thing without any consideration of me."
Teary-eyed, Jennifer later admits to Margaret, "I don't know if I can work through it."
Watch the complete midseason trailer above.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
