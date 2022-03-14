Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Go to War in RHONJ Midseason Trailer

Watch : Teresa Giudice FED UP With Luis Ruelas Allegations

There's a storm brewing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' friendship might not be able to withstand the impending damage.

The two remain at odds in the midseason trailer, released March 14, as Margaret continues to question the character of Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Bravo fans have watched the couple's relationship progress rather quickly—Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice said as much on a recent episode, describing her mom as being "in la la land" with Louie—and now that they're moving in together, Louie is facing more scrutiny than ever.

But Teresa isn't having it. In the sneak peek, she confronts Margaret for "dragging" Louie's name "through the mud," and mentions the allegations Margaret made on a recent episode of RHONJ. "Stuff came out on Instagram," Margaret told her mom, Marge Sr., in the episode. "It said—and I don't know if this is true, total hearsay—it's about [Louie]'s ex-fiancée. It stated that he hit the woman in front of the children."

Teresa calls out Margaret in the midseason trailer for saying that Louie's "abusive," but Margaret fires back, "I didn't say he was abusive. All the girlfriends said he was abusive."