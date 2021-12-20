Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Exclusive

Here’s Your First Look at the Shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer

Here's your first look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 trailer. See Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs's explosive fight over Tre's fiancé Luis Ruelas and tons more drama.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 20, 2021 4:00 PM
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyExclusivesReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceMelissa GorgaNBCU
Watch: "RHONJ" Star Melissa Gorga Spills on "Ultimate Girls Trip"

It's about to get table-flipping wild because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back and E! News has the exclusive first look at the new trailer!

This time, though, it's clear not just the Giudice family is dealing with drama during season 12, premiering Thursday, Feb. 1. Jennifer Aydin grapples with calling her marriage quits after a family secret is revealed, saying through tears that if her husband Bill Aydin "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors." 

New friend-of Traci Johnson joins the cast—and brings her star power as the wife of former NFL player, Tiki Barber—but her own marital issues are revisited after witnessing Jennifer's struggles.

And even exes can't seem to mend things: Teresa Giudice is caught in the middle of daughter Gia Giudice and brother Joe Gorga with defending her ex-husband Joe Giudice

"Your brother is saying things about dad," Gia tells Teresa, as Joe feels the icy reception from his niece. 

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Joe states. "Her father was the devil." 

As Teresa tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, "You ask for loyalty, you get loyalty," before adding that she "hates fighting with my family."  

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Yet the really explosive confrontation comes between newly-engaged Teresa and Margaret Josephs

"You want to try to pop my love bubble, it's not going to happen," Teresa claps back at Margaret, who insinuates Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas is too good to be true and compares him to "a car salesman." Teresa quickly calls Margaret a "disgusting white trash bitch" on a girls trip to Nashville.

Margaret's response? "Keep lying, Teresa."

Then when Margaret calls Tre a "sick, disgusting liar," Teresa throws plates and drinks across the table all over her frenemy.

So who is telling the truth? And what leads to a physical altercation between Melissa and Jennifer? See all the drama in the shocking trailer above!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

After years of weathering the storm, Teresa Giudice is finally getting her ray of sunshine and much deserved happily ever after. With less than a year of relationship bliss, Teresa makes the decision to move in with boyfriend Luis and blend their families. Excited to take things to the next level, Teresa is faced with rumors surrounding her relationship that has the ladies expressing concern and asking questions about the couple's future.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

Family always comes first for Melissa Gorga and this season is no different. After selling her house and moving towns, her daughter Antonia struggles during her junior year of high school as she acclimates to this new normal and recovers from an ACL injury. Following the accusations made by Jennifer last year about Joe's business, Melissa comes to his defense, proving why you should never mess with her family. Will Melissa and Jennifer be able to reconcile, or will Teresa be forced to choose between family and friendship?

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Dolores Catania

With Frankie and Gabby both living in their family's home, Dolores Catania has decided to rent a brand new townhouse and loves the freedom that comes along with it. Things get too close for comfort when Frank invites himself to stay at the Catania's domicile. But, that's not the only struggle she's facing—after years of the ladies questioning her relationship with David, Dolores contemplates what the future of her love life looks like. 

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

After revealing an Aydin family secret, Margaret Josephs deals with the guilt that comes along with causing pain to Jennifer. Despite her successful book launch, she discovers that her ex-husband was upset with the narrative. Her oversharing nature continues to cause shifts within the group, as well as with her family and past relationships which comes to a head during a group trip to Nashville.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin publicly faces the biggest hardship and insecurity in her marriage when family secrets are revealed and rise to the forefront. After the news is brought to light, not only does Jennifer fight to protect her family, but she's also left to reevaluate her contentious friendship with Margaret.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie Goldschneider is forced to face her life-long struggle of an eating disorder and comes to the realization that her road to recovery could be life threatening. While confronting her health issues head on, she also has no problem confronting Dolores as she begins to question her lack of loyalty to her so-called "friends." A turn of events takes place when Jackie comes to Jennifer's defense after reflecting on her own personal difficulties last year.

Evan Falk/Shutterstock
Traci Johnson

Introduced to the group by Melissa, Traci Johnson is no stranger to the spotlight. As the wife of former NFL player, Tiki Barber, she knows what it's like to be in the public eye and values loyalty more than anything. After seeing what Teresa and Jennifer are going through in their relationships, she is forced to revisit past allegations about her own marriage.  

