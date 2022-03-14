Sephora Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Smashbox & Nudestix Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Nudestix and Smashbox. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Nudestix Nudies
The Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
These sticks have 118K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one shopper sharing, "this product has been very beginner-friendly. Apply directly to the face, or brush/sponge the stick. Super blendable; impossible to mess it up. I apply a little everywhere, including neck, concentrating on hairline and cheekbones."
Another customer said, "I love this blush so much. I reach for it daily. It goes on and blends out so easily and is really flattering."
Smashbox Primers
Before you put on your makeup, you need a smooth canvas for it all to lay evenly. Plus, they help your makeup stay on better. Smashbox has primers that cater to specific skincare needs. All of the Smashbox primers are on sale except for Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer. Today, you can get these primers for half price:
1. Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Face Primer
2. Photo Finish Control Mattifying Face Primer
3. Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Face Primer
4. Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer
A fan of the primer shared, "This is an amazing product. 10/10 recommend if you have red undertones or even if your skin get red and is sensitive. the green balances out the red and has my makeup go on flawlessly. will definitely buy this in the future and recommend this product to all of my friends and family."
