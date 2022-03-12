Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Insta Official: Skim Back Through Their Romance

Months after first sparking relationship rumors, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became Instagram official as a couple. Scroll on to relive their romance.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 12, 2022 12:36 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Things are getting serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian went Instagram official on Friday, March 11, with Kim giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship by posting pictures from their pre-Valentine's Day date.

Although the SKIMS founder is known for sharing glam portraits, she marked her relationship milestone with Pete by showing off her silly side. One snapshot showed the couple sitting on the floor with Pete playfully resting his head on her lap, while Kim, 41, was seen making a kissy face beside the 28-year-old actor in another selfie. 

Needless to say, many of her followers flooded the comments section with quips about Kim and Pete finally making things Instagram official. "I love this," Khloe Kardashian wrote, while makeup artist Ash K. Holm called the couple "too cute !!!"

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA in Palm Springs

Added Poosh COO Sarah Howard, "This is the post I've been waiting for."

Um, can we get an amen? It's been nearly four months since Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors—and now they're Instagram official. Scroll on to relive their romance.

Twitter
Dinner Together

Kim Kardashian first crossed paths with Pete Davidson back in January 2019, when she and then-husband Kanye "Ye" West joined the comedian and Timothée Chalamet at a sushi dinner to celebrate Kid Cudi's birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted several pictures from the get-together and later spoke about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained in February 2019. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."

NBC
First Kiss?

In October 2021, Kim shared the screen with Pete while hosting Saturday Night Live. During her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show, the two shared a sweet kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a skit parodying Disney's Aladdin.

Getty Images
Officially Dating

Shortly after they were spotted holding hands while visiting Knott's Scary Farm in California, a source close to Kim told E! News in November 2021 that the pair had started "casually dating," sharing that Pete "told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

"Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her," the source said, adding that the SKIMS mogul "is completely enthralled" by the comedian.

Paul Barewijk / Instagram
La La Landed

As their romance began to heat up, New York native Pete flew to Los Angeles to visit Kim at her stomping grounds. Paul Barewijk, who was visiting the Los Angeles from Amsterdam, bumped into the couple during a night out on Nov. 27, 2021, and was able to snapped a few selfies with them. He later told E! News of the encounter, "They looked really happy."

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Hometown Visit

In December 2021, Kim was spotted visiting Pete in his hometown of Staten Island, catching a nighttime screening of House of Gucci with the actor at Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair were joined by Scott Disick and some of Pete's friends for the casual outing, with the two stopping to buy snacks before heading into the theater.

 

@caseymesser
Back in Beverly Hills

Though Kim and Pete are based on opposite coasts, the two continue to make their bicoastal romance work. On March 2, 2022, the day Kim was declare legally single amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she and Pete were seen having lunch with friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel. At the time, a separate eyewitness told E! News that they "seemed to be having a great time enjoying their day together."  

The duo were also spotted by blogger Casey Messer (@caseymesser), who unintentionally recorded a glimpse of Kim and Pete at the hotel while taking a video of her friends walking down a hallway.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The KKW Beauty founder posted a selfie with Pete on March 11, 2022, making the couple Instagram official. In the caption of her post, she reference a quote from the 2010 film The Town, writing, "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

Instagram
Silly Shenanigans

Kim showed off their silly side with Pete on March 11, 2022, when she posted a picture of them sitting on the ground in a hallway. In the photo, the reality star—wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots—appeared to blow a kiss at Pete as he laid his head on her lap.

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette Star Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Gabby Petito’s Family Sues Brian Laundrie’s Parents

3

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photos of Pete Davidson

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette Star Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Gabby Petito’s Family Sues Brian Laundrie’s Parents

3

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photos of Pete Davidson

4

Prince Harry Won’t Attend Grandfather Prince Philip's U.K. Memorial

5

The Thing About Pam Cast Compared to The People They Portray