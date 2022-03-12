Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Insta Official: Skim Back Through Their Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Things are getting serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian went Instagram official on Friday, March 11, with Kim giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship by posting pictures from their pre-Valentine's Day date.

Although the SKIMS founder is known for sharing glam portraits, she marked her relationship milestone with Pete by showing off her silly side. One snapshot showed the couple sitting on the floor with Pete playfully resting his head on her lap, while Kim, 41, was seen making a kissy face beside the 28-year-old actor in another selfie.

Needless to say, many of her followers flooded the comments section with quips about Kim and Pete finally making things Instagram official. "I love this," Khloe Kardashian wrote, while makeup artist Ash K. Holm called the couple "too cute !!!"