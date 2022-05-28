Pete Davidson Debuts New Look, Matching Kim Kardashian

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live"

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are twinning now!

On May 27, the comedian made his first public appearance since signing off Saturday Night Live last weekend. The former cast member was photographed outside an office in Calabasas while wearing shower cap covering newly dyed platinum blond hair, matching his girlfriend's locks. She was seen with him, wearing a nude SKIMS crop top and matching leggings.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, appeared to be at a photo shoot. Kim's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, were also present.

Earlier this month, Kim dyed her hair blonde for the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended with Pete. The SKIMS founder channeled Marilyn Monroe, wearing her iconic crystal embellished gown, which the late Hollywood legend had worn when she serenaded the late President John F. Kennedy at his 45th birthday celebration in 1962.

Kim and Pete, both natural brunettes who have been dating since last fall, have dyed their hair blond in years past. In fact, he sported a platinum look at last year's Met Gala.