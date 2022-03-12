Nordstrom Rack 70% Off Cold Weather Clearance: Barefoot Dreams, Topshop, Hunter, Sam Edelman & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is almost here, but for a lot of us, we are still stuck with some cold, winter weather. If that's not your vibe, there's one reason to be happy, there's a major sale at Nordstrom Rack on cold weather necessities including jackets, sweaters, pajamas, hats, slippers, scarves, and boots.
There are so many great deals that you may not know where to begin. If you need a little bit of guidance, check out these great finds from UGG, Free People, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Sam Edelman, Hunter, Vince Camuto, Topshop, Frye, and more of our favorite brands.
Boots
Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
A deal on Ugg boots is just too hard to pass up, right? Nordstrom Rack also has these shearling-lined boots in grey and chestnut.
Hunter 'Original Short' Gloss Rain Boot
Even if it doesn't rain everyday, these are a winter necessity, especially while it's snowing or even during that dreaded post-snow walk. You will get so much use out of these.
Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot
These combat boots are so unique with the knit aspects. These boots were even recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton.
DV Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Rain Boot
Bring a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these trendy lug sole rain boots. They are also on sale in tan, yellow, and mint.
Ugg Classic Femme Wedge Bootie
Add a little bit of height with these wedge booties from UGG. They're also on sale in black.
Ugg Classic Short Leather Water Resistant Boot
These are everything you love about a classic UGG boot, but with a water-resistant leather, which is perfect for winter weather.
Vince Camuto Tapley Thigh-High Block Heel Boot
An 80% discount on these block heel boots is just unbelievable. You will get compliments in these everywhere you go. You just need to choose between brown, grey, and purple.
Sweaters
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
You will love this oversized sweater tunic. It's made from a textured, ribbed knit fabric an it also comes in blue and orange.
Madewell Donegal Jason Ex-Boyfriend Pullover
Get that ex-boyfriend's sweater feeling without the drama with the Madewell Donegal Jason Ex-Boyfriend Pullover. This oversized comfy sweater is also available in red and navy.
Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan
This super soft cardigan is equal parts cozy and chic. It's on sale in three colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cocoon Cardigan
You know that unbeatable comfort of a Barefoot Dreams blanket? Now, you can wear that comfort in a cardigan.
Lucky Brand Shawl Collar Cardigan
Bring some boho vibes to your look with this stitched cardigan, which is on sale in three colors.
Coats & Jackets
Faux Fur Trimmed Hood Diamond Quilt Jacket
A black quilted coat never goes out of style. And how cute is that fux fur trim? This jacket is also on sale in burgundy, cream, and grey.
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Snap Button Coat
You're going to want one of these shearling coats in every single color. They're so soft and forever-trendy.
Scarves
Frye Fringe Trim Knit Scarf
This is such a great deal. This scarf adds a finishishing touch to any outfit. How much do you love that fringe? This also comes in white.
Vince Camuto Ruffle Cashmere Knit Scarf
Stay cozy and look fashionable in this ultra-soft, cashmere ruffled scarf. This also comes in black, camel, grey, and ivory.
Hats
Kyi Kyi Faux Fur Pompom Classic Beanie
These pompom beanies are on sale for 83% off. Nab one in every color while you still can.
Amicale Cashmere Double Layer Rib Knit Hat
Unfortunately, cashmere is so expensive, but you can get this luxuriously soft beanie for 70% off. It comes in four different colors.
Pajamas & Slippers
Flora by Flora Nikrooz Piped Long Sleeve Button Front Top & Pants Set
You will have a comfortable, peaceful, and chic slumber in this pajamas set. They're also on sale in pink and dark grey.
Ugg Fluffette Slipper
No one does it better than UGG when it comes to slippers. You know you need these super fluffy slippers in your life. You won't regret this purchase. These also come in navy.
Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe
You haven't lounged until you've done so in an Ugg fleece robe. This is a total must-have. It's also on sale in three additional colors.
