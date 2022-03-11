Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's 13 Going on 30 Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

Once a six chick, always a six chick. See the photo of 13 Going on 30 co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer reuniting that has us in our feels and ready to grab our Razzles.

By Kisha Forde Mar 11, 2022 7:49 PMTags
MoviesReunionJennifer GarnerJudy GreerCelebrities
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

We all aspire to remain thirty, flirty and thriving.
 
13 Going on 30 co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer recently made our dreams of a reunion come true when the actresses snapped a selfie together and shared it to social media. On March 10, Jennifer posted the must-see photo of herself alongside her former co-star (and forever friend), captioning the Instagram Story pic, "I am grateful for a walk with a girlfriend, always. Especially this one, I love JG!"
 
The duo's on-screen magic as best friends turned frenemies turned out to be one of the most memorable things about working on the 2004 flick, Jennifer says.
 
"It was the cast—Judy Greer, working with Judy," Jennifer told GMA in 2019. "We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends." And as evidenced by their latest photo, that statement still remains true to this day.

photos
Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

If you're curious about what the rest of the cast is up to, not to worry.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photos of Pete Davidson

2

Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Holly Scarfone on Paris Trip

3

Proof Khloe Kardashian Would Support a Rob & Malika Romance

Grab some Razzles and scroll on to find out:

Columbia Pictures/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Jennifer Garner

In the 2004 movie, Garner starred as the thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink, who tries to navigate life as an adult after making a wish to be older at her 13th birthday party. In addition to Garner's role on Alias, her character in 13 Going on 30 is a fan favorite.

After wrapping Alias in 2006, she went on to star in a number of movies such as JunoDallas Buyers ClubMen, Women & ChildrenMiracles from HeavenLove, Simon and Peppermint. Garner has made her return to TV in the 2018 HBO series Camping.

Ahead of 13 Going on 30's 15th anniversary in 2019, Garner appeared on Good Morning America, where she was asked about a possible movie sequel. In response, Garner joked, "What like 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

In addition to being an actress, Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She's also mom to kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with Ben Affleck.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Brie Larson

Did you know Brie Larson was in 13 Going on 30? That's right, she was a Six Chick! Larson, who was just starting her career when the film premiered in 2004, would also star in the beloved teen movie Sleepover that same year. Since then, she's skyrocketed to superstardom, starring in the TV series United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011 and movies like 21 Jumpstreet and Trainwreck

In 2016, Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the film Room. The actress currently stars as Captain Marvel in the Avengers franchise.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo

Speaking of Avengers, Mark Ruffalo is another 13 Going on 30 cast member who stars in the movie franchise. Ruffalo and Larson both appear in Avengers: Endgame.

In 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo played the adult version of Matt Flamhaff, the best friend and love interest of Jenna. Ruffalo starred in a number of romantic movies around the same time as 13 Going on 30, making audiences swoon in films like Rumor Has It... with Jennifer Aniston and Just Like Heaven with Reese Witherspoon. Since then, Ruffalo has been nominated for three Oscars for his work in The Kids Are All RightFoxcatcher and Spotlight. He nabbed a 2020 Emmy and a 2021 Golden Globe for his role in I Know This Much Is True

He's been married to Sunrise Coigney since 2000 and the duo share three kids together.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Remember Ashley Benson in the movie? She was also a Six Chick with Brie Larson! In 2004, the same year the film premiered, Benson began her role as Abby Deveraux in Days of Our Lives. In 2010, she shot to fame when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the beloved series Pretty Little Liars. Since the show's finale in 2017, Benson has starred in the movie Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Judy Greer

Greer appeared as Garner's frenemy Lucy Wyman in the cult favorite. While they were at odds on the big screen, Garner revealed that she and Greer are still "really good friends" today.

She's since became known for her iconic characters in The Wedding Planner and 27 Dresses. Her impressively long resume includes films like 2011's The Descendants, 2013's Carrie and 2015's Jurassic World.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis appeared as Jenna's boss at her dream magazine, Poise. Over the years, Serkis became known for his motion capture roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. In 2011, he co-founded a motion-capture production company called The Imaginarium. The studio was used for the creation of 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Christa B. Allen

Christa B. Allen's role in 13 Going on 30 was one of her first credited acting gigs. Following her role in the film, Allen would go on to land parts in episodes of shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Grey's Anatomy. In 2009, Allen appeared as a teenage Jennifer Garner in the movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. From 2011 to 2015, Allen starred in the hit ABC drama series Revenge. She recently appeared in the TV movies When Vows Break and Dying for a Baby

In November, she officially turned 30 and we officially felt old.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photos of Pete Davidson

2

Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Holly Scarfone on Paris Trip

3

Proof Khloe Kardashian Would Support a Rob & Malika Romance

4

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

5

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update