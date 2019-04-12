Jennifer Garner Has the Best Reaction to a 13 Going on 30 Sequel

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 11:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Garner, 13 Going On 30 - 2004

Barry Wetcher/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

Is 13 Going on 30 getting a sequel?

Later this month, the beloved Jennifer Garner movie will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. While the film was released in 2004, the romantic comedy has continued to grow in popularity over the years. Ariana Grande even did a tribute to the film in her "Thank U, Next" music video in late 2018. So, will we ever see Jenna Rink back on the big screen? According to Garner, that is unlikely.

While appearing on Good Morning America on Friday, the 46-year-old star was asked about a possible movie sequel...and she had a pretty hilarious response.

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

"What like 15 Going on 50?" Garner said as the co-hosts laughed. "Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

Though a sequel might not happen, Garner only has fond memories from the movie, including working with co-star Judy Greer.

"It was the cast, Judy Greer, working with Judy," Garner said as GMA aired a clip of the duo from the film. "We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends."

13 Going on 30, which also starred Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis, turns 15 on April 23! We'll be enjoying some Razzles in celebration.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lauren Conrad

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, The Office

Billie Eilish Is a Major Fan of The Office—and Mindy Kaling Is Here for It

Game of Thrones

What About a Game of Thrones Spinoff Starring Nobody But Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams?

Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-BF Brooks Ayers

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Relationship Almost Didn't Happen!

Nina Dobrev, Story + Rain, April 2019

Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent

Aw! Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Get Real About Life With 2 Kids on By Design

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.