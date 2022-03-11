Kandi Burruss Teases an Epic RHOA Blow Up with Marlo Hampton: "I Was Not Expecting That"

For The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 14 is anything but peachy.
That's according to Kandi Burruss, who dished on all the drama to come, including a fight with Marlo Hampton, during E! News' Daily Pop on March 11. A longtime "friend" of the show, Marlo is now a full-time cast member—a promotion that Kandi said she's always supported.
"I have been telling everybody, 'Marlo needs her peach. Why she don't have a peach?'" the Kandi & the Gang star explained. "I've been saying it for years. Then she gets the peach and comes for me."
Suffice to say, Kandi "was not expecting" to clash with Marlo, but "there were some little things that kept happening."
Then, the drama came to a head. "The day that it really blew up between us," Kandi said, "it wasn't like anybody thought that it was going to happen. It was just a random situation."
But if anyone could understand what went wrong, it's Daily Pop guest host and Kandi's former RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey, who told her, "I know firsthand that when you and Marlo get into it, it always goes really, really to the left because I know how Marlo fights and I know how she argues."
Kandi didn't divulge any additional details about the confrontation, but before she knew it, Cynthia was confronting her. She wanted to know why Kandi had allegedly said the new season of RHOA "was going to be better" now that Cynthia and Porsha Williams had departed.
"I thought you missed me!" Cynthia joked. "Please explain."
Kandi clarified that she was actually "heartbroken" to hear Cynthia wouldn't be returning for the show's 14th season: "I was more hurt about you not being there than I think anybody that we've lost in the past."
Kandi was also "really nervous" to start filming since the cast had not only lost Cynthia and Porsha, but gained new full-time members, as well as first-time Housewife, Sanya Richards-Ross. "Y'all had been around for a very long time and I honestly did not know how I was gonna do without you, Cynthia," Kandi said. "But then as we went into it, we had new people, Marlo got a peach now and Sanya, I really have gotten to know her through this time."
The Kandi Koated Entertainment owner added that she now "loves" Sanya even though "she had a lot of drama this year." However, the same could seemingly be said for Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield. According to Kandi, Drew "was coming for people's necks this year," while Shereé "came back ready to just slay."
Kenya Moore is also set to star as a full-time Housewife, and despite rumors that Jeannie Mai was going to replace Kandi, she reassured fans on Daily Pop that she did indeed film the entire season. In the future, Kandi said she'd even "gladly" welcome Jeannie to join the cast—just not as her replacement.
Hear more from Kandi in the above interview.
Kandi & the Gang airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to premiere later this year.