At Long Last, Alan Cumming Is Heading To The Good Fight

Alan Cumming, who played the iconic Eli Gold on The Good Wife for seven seasons, is reprising the role on spin-off The Good Fight. Read the details here.

Sometimes the TV gods take a minute—or six seasons—to answer our prayers.

Alan Cumming will finally bring Eli Gold to The Good Fight during the show's sixth season on Paramount+Cumming played Gold for the better part of seven seasons on the CBS drama The Good Wife, where be became a fan favorite and earned three Emmy nominations.

Cumming will appear on two episodes of the spin-off, where he'll assist on-screen daughter Melissa (Sarah Steele) in her career as a lawyer.

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, a once-name partner at Stern, Lockhart & Gardner on The Good Wife, who loses her job after a huge financial scam and is left to pick up the pieces. The series also stars Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin.

Former series regulars Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo left the show during season five. 

Since last appearing on The Good Wife in 2016, Cumming's TV credits include NBC's Instinct, USA Network's Briarpatch and, most recently, the first season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon!

Cumming won't be the only new face joining the cast, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher recently came onboard for the sixth season.

Braugher is set to play Ri'Chard Lane, described as a "wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism."

According to Paramount+, the sixth season "has Diane feeling like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."

We can only imagine what throwing Eli Gold into the mix will do.

The sixth season of The Good Fight is set to premiere in summer 2022 on Paramount+.

