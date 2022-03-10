Find Out Who Was Inside the Terrier Costume On The Masked Singer

The premiere episode of The Masked Singer's seventh season was chock full of drama and ended with one very sad celebrity rolling around on the floor. See who was under the terrier head!

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The new season of The Masked Singer has us feeling good, bad and befuddled!

With our mystery celebrity contestants split off into three groups—the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly—the debut episode had enough drama to make our heads spin. Or fall off!

Five different masked celebs performed for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. First, Thingamabob from Team Cuddly wowed the panel and the audience with a performance of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive." Ken theorized he might be Metallica frontman James Hetfield, while Jenny and Robin thought he was more of an athlete. Robin guessed NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, while Jenny picked professional wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Up next, McTerrier from Team Good sent things into a tizzy when his headpiece flew off at the end of his performance. He scrambled around to collect himself as the judges turned their backs as not to be spoiled. McTerrier used a Scottish accent (get it?) to mutter "what do I do?" as fumbled around on stage.

Once his head was on straight, it was time for the judges to place their guesses. Ken picked Mike Myers, because McTerrier's Scottish accent reminded him of the actor.

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

Cyclops took to the stage next, performing Creed's "My Sacrifice." Representing Team Bad, he referred to himself as a "villain" and the judges had a difficult time pinning him down. Jenny guessed Cobra Kai star William Zabka, while Nicole guessed actor Danny McBride.

The dramatic evening continued with Firefly, representing Team Good, who had to stop in the middle of her performance after she began choking in her headpiece. Medics rushed on stage to assist and escorted her backstage. Ever the professional, she returned later in the show and nailed a version of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody." The judges were in awe of her vocal abilities. Ken zeroed in on Alicia Keys, meanwhile Jenny guessed it was either singer Monica or comedian Aisha Tyler.

Finally, Ram sang Cheap Trick's "I Want You To Want Me" on behalf of Team Bad. All three judges agreed that he was somebody from the football world. Jenny argued that he reminded her of University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Robin hypothesized he could be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, while Ken guessed recent Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

When the dust settled, it was McTerrier who got sent to the dog house. 

When his headpiece came off—for the second time!—the pup was revealed to be pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman, who rolled around on the ground like a dog while accepting his fate.

Keep scrolling to find out more clues about the first batch of mystery contestants this season! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Bad

Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

"I was the kind of kid who was disappointed at the end of Beauty and the Beast when he turned handsome," Cyclops revealed. Very mysterious.

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

The Ram was a very commanding presence during his performance of "I Want You To Want Me" by Cheap Trick. The judges remarked on his size. When asked about his career, Ram said, "I've heard boos and I've heard cheers." All three judges believed he was from the football world.

His video featured a referee, nods to Hamlet and Macbeth, a horse, an electric razor called the Ramscaper and a piggy bank labeled "Quarter Return."

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Cuddly

After his performance of "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, Thingamabob said he wants his "voice to be the biggest clue." He blew the judges away with his pipes, who all remarked on his athletic body

His video featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Things didn't start off very well for Firefly, who had to stop her performance midway through and receive medical attention. It's unclear exactly what went wrong, but when she came back later in the show, she was no worse for wear!

Her performance of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" led Robin Thicke to call Firefly "one of the best singers we've ever had." We clearly have a vocalist on our hands.

Firely's video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next?

