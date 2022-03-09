You’ll Never Guess the Gift That Made Amy Schumer Drop Out of the Barbie Movie

Well, now we know what not to gift Amy Schumer.
The actress and comedian has detailed what made her change her mind about starring in a live-action Barbie movie in 2017—and how shoes were involved. Yes, shoes. Stay with us here.
Let's, uh, step back: In 2016, it was announced that Schumer would be starring in a film based on Mattel's iconic doll, known for wearing high heels. However, just four months later, she announced she was leaving the project.
"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she told Variety at the time. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."
Now, Schumer admits her exit really had nothing to do with scheduling at all.
"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter of the studio.
Then Sony really stepped in it: Someone at the studio—Schumer says she doesn't know who—sent the actress a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the role. Heel to the no!
"The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal,'" Schumer explained.
A new version of the Barbie movie is currently in production starring Margot Robbie in the titular role. Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig directs the movie, which she co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach. The movie will also star Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.
Meanwhile, Schumer directs, writes and stars alongside Michael Cera in Hulu's Life & Beth—premiering March 18— and will co-host the Oscars on March 27.
So, hey, sometimes things work out for the best. Just maybe get Amy a plant next time?