Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!
The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
"Michael has a baby, too," she shared, before realizing her gaffe. "Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby."
The Arrested Development alum went on to confirm to the outlet that he had been trading parenting tips with his castmate, saying, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."
Michael did not reveal additional details about his child, including the mother's identity.
Although he has been in the industry for decades, Michael tends to keep away from the spotlight and is notoriously private when it comes to revealing details about his personal life.
In 2018, the Superbad star sparked marriage rumors when he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on that finger. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Michael had married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, though he has not publicly confirmed the report.
For what it's worth, Michael has rarely spoken out about his love life, so much so that fans never knew he dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Aubrey Plaza until she spilled the beans on their past romance during an episode of RuPaul and Michelle Visage's podcast What the Tee? in 2016. Revealing that the two had dated for "a year and a half," Aubrey shared, "We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas."
While the pair have since called it quits, the actress said on the podcast that she and Michael are "still really good friends," calling him "one of the funniest people I know."
E! News has reached out to Michael's rep for comment.