Casey Anthony’s Mother Cindy Looks Back on the Moment Caylee Was Found

The bones of yesterday continue to rest heavy on the Anthony family.

Cindy Anthony looks back on the moment her granddaughter Caylee Anthony was found dead 12 years ago in a new Investigation Discovery series, Crime Scene Confidential, premiering Tuesday, March 8.

The series, hosted by former crime scene investigator Alina Burroughs—who worked on the Anthony Case—revisits controversial murder cases in the U.S., with the first episode focused on Casey Anthony's notorious murder trial. Alina will host the entire six-part series.

In a clip shared by ID on March 2, Cindy expresses her anguish and gratitude for those who found her granddaughter's body in a wooded area near her home in December 2008, telling Alina, "I know you guys didn't want to leave until you found every single [bone]. I remember."

"We had an obligation to her and to you and your family to bring her home," Alina tells Cindy in the clip, remembering the moment she had to share the truth about Caylee's remains with the Anthony family.