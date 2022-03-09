Casey Anthony’s Mother Cindy Looks Back on the Moment Caylee Was Found

The bones of yesterday continue to rest heavy on the Anthony family.
Cindy Anthony looks back on the moment her granddaughter Caylee Anthony was found dead 12 years ago in a new Investigation Discovery series, Crime Scene Confidential, premiering Tuesday, March 8.
The series, hosted by former crime scene investigator Alina Burroughs—who worked on the Anthony Case—revisits controversial murder cases in the U.S., with the first episode focused on Casey Anthony's notorious murder trial. Alina will host the entire six-part series.
In a clip shared by ID on March 2, Cindy expresses her anguish and gratitude for those who found her granddaughter's body in a wooded area near her home in December 2008, telling Alina, "I know you guys didn't want to leave until you found every single [bone]. I remember."
"We had an obligation to her and to you and your family to bring her home," Alina tells Cindy in the clip, remembering the moment she had to share the truth about Caylee's remains with the Anthony family.
"Believe me, I appreciate that I really do," Cindy replied. "That means a lot. It means a lot."
In the infamous case, the Anthony family made national headlines after Cindy reported to police that she had not seen her granddaughter, Casey's 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, for 31 days. Casey was arrested on charges of child neglect in July 2008 and told police that her babysitter had vanished with her daughter. Skeletal remains found near her family home five months later were determined to be Caylee's.
In July 2011, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, she was found guilty of four counts of providing false information to police and was sentenced to one year in the country jail with $1,000 in fines per count.
In March 2017, she told the Associated Press that she lived with private detective Patrick McKenna, helping him in his investigative work. More recently in 2021, Insider reported that she opened a private investigation company in West Palm Beach, Fl., according to state business records.
Alina recently told People what it was like to reconnect with Cindy 11 years after the controversial verdict.
"I didn't know how Cindy was going to react to me," Alina told the outlet. "I mean, I was a prosecution witness, so she could've seen me as someone who wanted to lock her daughter up. But she was very gracious. And I think in some ways, the interview gave her some closure."
"She really went through hell and back," she continued. "and she's never been the same."