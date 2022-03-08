Here Are All the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette

Guess what's back, back, back, back again, Bachelorette's coming back, tell a friend.

With just three sure-to-be intense and emotional episodes of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, there are three questions on everyone's minds: Why does Clayton love wearing hoodies under a blazer so much? Who will he end up with, if anyone? And, of course, who will be our next Bachelorette?

While Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are in the final three, they are also being considered to become Bachelor Nation's next lead, a choice the ABC franchise is not taking lightly.

"Producers are feeling the pressure to make the best decision," a source told E! News. "They are being very careful and want to see how the audience reacts to certain contestants in the final weeks of Clayton's season." Translation: Prepare for the most dramatic final rose ceremony ever and, most likely, a controversial ending. (Who can forget when Greg Grippo was reportedly in contention to be the next Bachelor before the overwhelmingly negative response to his breakup with Katie Thurston during season 17 promptly ended those conversations?)