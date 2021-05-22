Why Kelley Flanagan Told Peter Weber to "Get the Hell Out of My Life" Following Split

Kelley Flanagan is revealing just how bad her split from Peter Weber really was.
For months now, the former Bachelor contestant has dropped hints about the messy nature of her breakup, but now she's telling all in an interview with Chicks in the Office—and she's not holding back.
According to Kelley, she realized that their romance wasn't all that rosy when she noticed how different their interests were. As she told the hosts, "It's not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying."
"There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?'" she continued, before adding that that was the moment she decided it was over.
Peter went on to share the news of their split with the rest of the world on New Year's Day, which wasn't what Kelley wanted. She explained, "I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'"
Kelley added that they consulted with Bachelor executives, who recommended they announce the split during the premiere of The Bachelor, explaining how they reasoned, "Do it the day before, drown it out... people will be excited about other things.' … He had to do it in 2020."
Even after he went against her wishes, she decided to give Peter a second chance. She told the Chicks in the Office hosts that they started hanging out again around Valentine's Day, when they reunited for what turned out to be a "great" weekend.
However, things eventually soured between the two. Kelley shared, "It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends."
She added that she eventually told him to "get the hell out of my life," and no longer speaks to him or responds to his messages.
"He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive," she said. "There's a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!'"
Kelley claimed that she's had strangers come up to her and share Peter's antics a "couple times," in fact.
This isn't the first time Kelley has opened up about their split. She previously confided in Kaitlyn Bristowe about Peter's decision to announce their breakup against her wishes, remembering, "I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know and I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast…that necessarily wasn't granted."
Peter later spoke to E! News about her comments and wished her nothing but the best.
"I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore," Peter explained. "But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."