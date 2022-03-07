Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and Maggie Gyllenhaal were among the A-list stars in attendance at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6. Find out who took home a trophy below.

By Jess Cohen Mar 07, 2022 12:13 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsCelebrities
Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood

Stars made a splash at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

On March 6, Kristen StewartAndrew Garfield and more celebs turned heads at the beachside ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. And after striking a pose on the blue carpet, the stars took their seats—just in time for hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to kick off the award show, which honors the work of actors and independent filmmakers over the last year.

So, who won big at the ceremony? That would be Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. The film, starring Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, picked up awards for Best Feature as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Gyllenhaal. Meanwhile, Passing won Best Supporting Female (Ruth Negga) and Best Cinematography (Edu Grau) and Zola was honored with awards for Best Female Lead (Taylour Paige) and Best Editing (Joi McMillon).

Keep scrolling to the see the complete list of winners for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

photos
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Best Feature

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

WINNER: The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best First Feature

WINNER: 7 Days

Holler 

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern 

Wild Indian

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola 

WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Todd Stephens , Swan Song

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

2

Kim Kardashian Is the Total Package at Balenciaga Show in Paris

3

Kanye "Ye" West Defends His "Art" After Pete Davidson Video Backlash

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian 

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern 

Fran Kranz, Mass 

WINNER: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou 

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

WINNER: Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice

WINNER: Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best Female Lead 

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

WINNER: Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey 

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

WINNER: Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

WINNER: Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

A24

Best Documentary

Ascension 

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession 

WINNER: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

WINNER: Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing 

This is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast)

WINNER: Mass

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

WINNER: Lizzie Shapiro

Someone to Watch Award

WINNER: Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Truer Than Fiction Award

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

WINNER: Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best New Non-Scripted Documentary Series

WINNER: Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It's a Sin

WINNER: Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin 

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Reservation Dogs

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

2

Kim Kardashian Is the Total Package at Balenciaga Show in Paris

3

Kanye "Ye" West Defends His "Art" After Pete Davidson Video Backlash

4

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

5

Shaun White Celebrates His Olympic Retirement With Nina Dobrev