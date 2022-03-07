Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood

Stars made a splash at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

On March 6, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and more celebs turned heads at the beachside ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. And after striking a pose on the blue carpet, the stars took their seats—just in time for hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to kick off the award show, which honors the work of actors and independent filmmakers over the last year.

So, who won big at the ceremony? That would be Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. The film, starring Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, picked up awards for Best Feature as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Gyllenhaal. Meanwhile, Passing won Best Supporting Female (Ruth Negga) and Best Cinematography (Edu Grau) and Zola was honored with awards for Best Female Lead (Taylour Paige) and Best Editing (Joi McMillon).

Keep scrolling to the see the complete list of winners for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards!