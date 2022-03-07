Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See The Stylish Looks as the Stars Arrive

Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Lily James and Maggie Gyllenhaal were among the stylish attendees at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Hot on the heels of the 2022 SAG Awards, the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, honoring the best independent films and television series of 2021, kicked off Sunday, March 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Traditionally held the Saturday before the Academy Awards, the 2022 date marks a shift in the season, placing the Spirit Awards front and center leading into Oscar voting, according to Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the show.

Returning to an in-person ceremony this year—hosted by married couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman—the awards will be televised in the U.S. on IFC and streamed exclusively by AMC+. 

Ahead of the show, all eyes were surely on the red carpet. Kristen Stewart arrived in sparkly chic Chanel ensemble, while Andrew Garfield popped in a sharp purple suit jacket by Valentino. 

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sebastian Stan, Julia Fox and Lily James were also among the celebs spotted at the ceremony.

Keep scrolling to see the stylish stars as they arrive to the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

 

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star looked ultra chic in a long-sleeved sparkly white Chanel ensemble featuring black detailing at the waist and down the legs. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

The Tick Tick Boom actor popped in a Valentino suit featuring a vibrant purple jacket. He accessorized with Scarosso dress shoes, an Omega watch, a David Yurman ring and purple l.a.Eyeworks shades.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lily James

The Pam & Tommy actress chose a sweet Del Core look which included a pink cold shoulder, puff sleeved, embellished crop-top teamed with high-waisted black pants.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Daveed Diggs

The Blindspotting actor stood out in a bright colorful suit by Moschino.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

Along with her new engagement ring and fresh red hair, the Euphoria star arrived in a gunmetal, tea-length Miu Miu dress styled with Christian Louboutin heels and David Yurman jewels.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems star flashed some skin in an asymmetrical black cut-out dress styled with an arm cuff dramatic dark eye makeup.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan

The Flesh star looked dapper in deep blue suit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard

Joined by her actor husband, The Lost Daughter director arrived in a sparkling black ensemble with colorful floral appliqués. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dianna Agron

The Glee alum flashed her toned tummy in a chocolate-colored Prada outfit which included a sequin embellished halter top and matching high-waisted skirt.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin

The CODA star looked pretty in pink as she suited up in Armani Privé as she carried a hot pink clutch,

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk

The Better Call Saul star arrived in a classic, two-button midnight-blue suit, styled with a black dress shirt and black dress shoes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jaylen Barron

The Blindspotting actress had some fun in a feathered, champagne-colored Sebastian Gunawan mini-dress, styled with Le Silla heels.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lauren Hadaway

The Novice director rocked a black western-inspired outfit, topped off with a brown wide-brim hat. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson

The Dopesick actress donned a unique LBD with cool sculptural details and pops of neon green. She completed the look with black tights, pointed-toe pumps and dazzling diamonds from Chopard.

Kopaloff/Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones

The Flesh star hit the red carpet in a sexy, strappy black gown with a tulip shaped bust and a breezy semi-sheer skirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Simon Rex

The Red Rocket actor kept it simple wearing a black-on-black suit look styled with sporty sneakers. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Amy Forsyth

The Novice actress showed some leg in a black sparkly Saint Laurent mini-dress featuring a sheer neck detail and matching black pumps. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Udo Kier

The German actor arrived wearing a stylish black floral patterned suit constructed with a Mandarin collar. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jasmine Cephas

The Blindspotting star wore a glamorous black dress featuring a feathered neckline and split skirt detail. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Beals

The Flashdance star proved why color blocking is always style, wearing a yellow textured crop-top and coordinating pencil skirt in a royal blue hue.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brittany S. Hall

The Ballers actress worked the carpet in a sultry black asymmetrical dress featuring a side lace-up detail.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Janicza Bravo

The Zola director took on the pajama trend wearing a silky black outfit styled with a white button-up shirt and artsy headpiece that tied at the neck.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
David Choe

The Los Angeles artist rocked a graffiti splattered suit.

