Sebastian Stan Showcases His Killer Dance Moves in Audition Video for Hulu's Fresh

Sebastian Stan is serving up something special!

On Friday, March 4, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, 39, celebrated the release of his new horror film Fresh on Hulu by sharing his original audition tape on his Instagram.

Filmed in October 2020, the minute-long clip sees Sebastian happily grooving in his kitchen to Womack & Womack's 1988 hit "Teardrops" before he suddenly picks up a large kitchen knife and begins to ominously swing it in time with his dance moves. You can watch the video in full here.

"Sent this to [film director Mimi Cave] after our meeting," he captioned the video, before thanking Cave, producers Kevin Messick and Adam McKay, and Legendary Pictures vice chairman Mary Parent for "trusting me and taking the chance."

In the film, Sebastian plays a ‘80s music-loving character named Steve who strikes up a seemingly sweet relationship with the film's main character Noa, portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones, in a supermarket.