Sand & Sky Skincare Bestsellers Sale: Save Up to 50% On These 11 Game-Changing Products

This is my go-to clear up congested skin and add a dose of radiance to my complexion. Just put this mask on clean, dry skin with the included applicator brush. Leave it on until it dries, which is usually after 10-15 minutes. This clears up my skin, makes it look brighter, and it even tackles pigmentation and acne scars. Use this 2-3 a week. If you want to go all out with the self-care, apply the Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Mask for hydration immediately after.

A shopper said, "I was breaking out so bad from winter... and when I used it I started to notice after just using the first day. My pores tighten really well and got smaller and most of my acne is gone... I still have some but I have plenty of this amazing clay mask to keep me going. So excited to keep using this non stop. My favorite clay mask ever!!!"

Another loyal user of the mask said, "I had quite a few spots on my cheeks before using this mask, I would use this twice a week and in the space of a month it's done wonders on my face."

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy uses this face mask and so do E! Shopping Editors.