You'll Never Guess What Robert Pattinson Wore to His Batman Screen Test

Not all heroes wear capes—and it looks like Robert Pattinson might not have worn his (or even the complete suit for that matter) during his camera test with Zoë Kravitz for The Batman.

Well, that's one experience Zoë Kravitz will never forget.

During the March 2 episode of The Tonight Show, the actress told Jimmy Fallon about her camera test with Robert Pattinson for The Batman.

While Zoë noted she knew Robert before they worked together on the film (her playing Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, and him playing Bruce Wayne), she admitted it was still "kind of funny just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while."

"But then you kind of catch up, you know?" she said. "You're like, 'So how you been?'"

What made the situation even more memorable? Zoë said Robert was sporting the suit George Clooney wore in the 1997 picture Batman & Robin but "only from the waist up."

"He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom," she explained, "like casual Batman."

Still, it looks like the costars were able to put it all aside and create some movie magic. "He was so good," Zoë continued. "I was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking like, 'Oh my god, that's Rob dressed as Batman. That's weird.' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him actually, which was really impressive."

Ahead of The Batman debut on March 4, and Zoë's friends and family are gushing with excitement. Her boyfriend Channing Tatum and her stepdad Jason Momoa, who recently split from her mom Lisa Bonet, recently posted photos of themselves heading to the premiere, and her father Lenny Kravitz gave her a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

"Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment," the Grammy winner wrote. "I am so proud of you. #TheBatman."

Of course, Robert's loved ones are totally stoked for him, too. During a February interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Twilight alum recalled how his performance brought his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse to tears.

"It was, like, such a lovely surprise and very, very touching," he also said about the model's reaction while chatting with E! News at The Batman's New York premiere earlier this week. "You never really know how people are going to react to movies, and I was just like, 'Wow.' Yeah, it was very, very, very touching."

