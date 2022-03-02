What's Really Going on Between Kanye "Ye" West and Chaney Jones

Watch : Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Is Causing "Emotional Distress"

Following his split from Julia Fox, it only took four, five seconds for Kanye "Ye" West to start dating someone new.



Over the course of the last few weeks, the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted hanging out with model Chaney Jones—and even seemed to make things Instagram official on Mar. 1, when he reposted a photo of the two shopping in Miami. As for what's really going on between Ye and his latest "muse," a source close to the musician says that they're simply "having fun."



"They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She travels with him, and they are having a good time." Adding that Ye isn't "dating anyone exclusively," the insider noted that there "isn't a label" for the pair quite yet.



However, as fans may already know from his public pleas and past IG posts, Ye—who is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian—is still eager to work things out with the SKIMS mogul, according to the source.