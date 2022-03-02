What's Really Going on Between Kanye "Ye" West and Chaney Jones

Following his split from Julia Fox, it only took four, five seconds for Kanye "Ye" West to start dating someone new.
Over the course of the last few weeks, the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted hanging out with model Chaney Jones—and even seemed to make things Instagram official on Mar. 1, when he reposted a photo of the two shopping in Miami. As for what's really going on between Ye and his latest "muse," a source close to the musician says that they're simply "having fun."
"They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She travels with him, and they are having a good time." Adding that Ye isn't "dating anyone exclusively," the insider noted that there "isn't a label" for the pair quite yet.
However, as fans may already know from his public pleas and past IG posts, Ye—who is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian—is still eager to work things out with the SKIMS mogul, according to the source.
"He likes to have a distraction," the insider noted. "And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance."
As for Kim, the mom of four recently filed new court documents reiterating her request to be declared legally single.
In the docs, obtained by E! News on Feb. 24, Kim—who initially filed for divorce from Ye in 2021—stated, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who has been dating Pete Davidson since last fall, noted that she's ready to start a new chapter and "begin the healing process and move forward."
For his part, Ye has since objected to Kim's request, which centered on his social media posts, with his own legal filing. Their next hearing is scheduled for Mar. 2.