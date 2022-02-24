Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye "Ye" West for Causing "Emotional Distress" Amid Ongoing Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West TWINNING in Matching Pajamas

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up with Kanye "Ye" West's Instagram posts—and let's just say she's not a fan.

Following the Grammy winner's most recent social media messages about the SKIMS mogul and their family, Kim has filed new court documents in her and Ye's ongoing divorce case, making it clear once again that she's ready to end their marriage.

In the docs, obtained by E! News on Feb. 24, Kim—who initially filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021—states, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also claims that she asked Ye to keep their divorce proceedings out of the public eye "but he has not done so."

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," Kim says in the docs. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."