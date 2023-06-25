Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

We want something just like Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance. Why? See for yourself by reliving their cutest moments below.

It's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's universe, and we are all just living in it. 

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors six years ago, continues to prove that their love story is written in a sky full of stars. 

While mostly staying private and offline, Chris and Dakota have occasionally given glimpses into their relationship over the years—whether he's serenading her at his Coldplay concerts or they're grabbing grub at upscale Italian restaurants.

"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey alum told Elle UK in December 2021. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house." 

And could wedding bells be in their future? That may not be out of the question, as they have her dad Don Johnson's blessing.

"If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," he previously told Good Day New York. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."

LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Chris, 46, and Dakota, 33, have also found paradise within their blended family. Over the years, the actress has grown close to the rocker's ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17.

"I love her," the Goop founder has said Dakota. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

Now, a look back at the couple's sweetest moments below...

BACKGRID
November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

BACKGRID
January 2018

While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off infinity tattoos

TJ / BACKGRID
September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

Getty Images
February 2020

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry.

NGRE / BACKGRID
March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

BACKGRID
July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

MEGA
October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

Backgrid
December 2021

For New Year's Eve, the couple took Chris' son Moses Martin and daughter Apple Martin (who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow) on a trip to Mexico, where they enjoyed the warm waters.

LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID
April 2023

We want something just like this duo's outing to grab coffee in Malibu.

 

This story was originally published on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2 a.m.

