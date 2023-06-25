Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

It's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's universe, and we are all just living in it.
The couple, who first sparked romance rumors six years ago, continues to prove that their love story is written in a sky full of stars.
While mostly staying private and offline, Chris and Dakota have occasionally given glimpses into their relationship over the years—whether he's serenading her at his Coldplay concerts or they're grabbing grub at upscale Italian restaurants.
"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey alum told Elle UK in December 2021. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
And could wedding bells be in their future? That may not be out of the question, as they have her dad Don Johnson's blessing.
"If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," he previously told Good Day New York. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."
Chris, 46, and Dakota, 33, have also found paradise within their blended family. Over the years, the actress has grown close to the rocker's ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17.
"I love her," the Goop founder has said Dakota. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."
Now, a look back at the couple's sweetest moments below...
This story was originally published on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2 a.m.