Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

Watch : See Chris Martin Serenade Dakota Johnson

It's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's universe, and we are all just living in it.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors six years ago, continues to prove that their love story is written in a sky full of stars.

While mostly staying private and offline, Chris and Dakota have occasionally given glimpses into their relationship over the years—whether he's serenading her at his Coldplay concerts or they're grabbing grub at upscale Italian restaurants.

"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey alum told Elle UK in December 2021. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

And could wedding bells be in their future? That may not be out of the question, as they have her dad Don Johnson's blessing.