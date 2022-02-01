See Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Step Out for a Stylish Date Night

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are in their own little universe.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the notoriously private couple stepped out for a romantic date night at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Dressed to the nines, Dakota and Chris were photographed together at the valet stand as they waited for their car.
For the occasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum mixed up casual with glam in an Elder Statesman tie-dye sweater, high-waisted tweed trousers and Gucci pumps. Meanwhile, her man looked equally stylish in a black suit paired with a grey tie and two pins on his jacket's lapel.
The sighting came just days after Chris made a brief cameo in a virtual panel for Dakota's upcoming film, Cha Cha Rea Smooth. Just as the actress came onscreen to discuss the movie, which she stars and produces, the Coldplay singer was also spotted in the shot appearing to fix her camera.
"Hello!" he quipped, before rushing out of frame. "Welcome, welcome. Peace!"
In the video, Dakota was also seen wearing the same sweater she had on during their date night.
Although the Lost Daughter star, who has been linked to Chris since 2017, is known to be very tight-lipped about her private life, she gave fans a rare glimpse into her romance with the musician in profile with Elle UK published in December.
"We've been together for quite a while," she told the outlet. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
So, what does a typical night-in for the couple look like? According to Dakota, she and Chris were binging Squid Game like the rest of us.
"It is so intense," she raved of the series during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November. "It's confusingly f--ked up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."
Clearly, this duo have found their private paradise!