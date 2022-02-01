See Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Step Out for a Stylish Date Night

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are in their own little universe.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the notoriously private couple stepped out for a romantic date night at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Dressed to the nines, Dakota and Chris were photographed together at the valet stand as they waited for their car.

For the occasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum mixed up casual with glam in an Elder Statesman tie-dye sweater, high-waisted tweed trousers and Gucci pumps. Meanwhile, her man looked equally stylish in a black suit paired with a grey tie and two pins on his jacket's lapel.

The sighting came just days after Chris made a brief cameo in a virtual panel for Dakota's upcoming film, Cha Cha Rea Smooth. Just as the actress came onscreen to discuss the movie, which she stars and produces, the Coldplay singer was also spotted in the shot appearing to fix her camera.

"Hello!" he quipped, before rushing out of frame. "Welcome, welcome. Peace!"