Jesse Williams Settles Child Custody Dispute With Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee

Watch : Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance

Jesse Williams has reached a new child custody agreement with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star and the real estate broker will continue to share legal custody of their daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 6, though Williams will have "tie-breaking authority over COVID-19 protocols" for the year if they cannot agree on things like vaccinations for their children.

A judge with the Los Angeles County Superior Court also granted Williams' request to modify his custodial schedule so it aligns with his work in the Broadway production of Take Me Out this spring. Per the judge's ruling, the 40-year-old actor will now have four consecutive days per month with his children in New York, with two of those days being weekends.

Though Drake-Lee's initial ask to reduce Williams' custodial time was denied, the judge did approve her request that when her ex "cancels some parenting time, he cannot later 'uncancel'" unless there is a mutual agreement in writing, according to the documents. As a result, the two parents must "meet and confer" about extracurricular activities for their children, per the docs.