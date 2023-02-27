You Have to See Harry Shum Jr.'s Fashion Nod to Everything Everywhere at 2023 SAG Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Harry Shum Jr. gave a nod to his Raccacoonie co-star on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26. Take a look.

Harry Shum Jr.'s 2023 SAG Awards outfit was everything.

Afer all, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor sweetly gave a nod to his Racacoonie castmate during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. While posing for photos on the red carpet, Harry opened the jacket of his black tuxedo to reveal a picture of the furry creature silkscreened on the pocket lining. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)

ICYMI: Harry played a cook secretly controlled by a raccoon hidden inside his chef's hat in the critically acclaimed film. Though the role, which parodies the plot of the 2007's Ratatouille, required the actor to work with a puppet co-star, he still "took it very seriously."

"I think all the actors in all their universes did that, and I think that's why the film works on the level of being able to be recognized in so many areas of the film," Harry recently told Coming Soon. "I would never have thought that I would be acting with a raccoon—not just in front of me, but on my head and along with Michelle Yeoh on my shoulders. I definitely don't even believe that it's real, but yet it is, and I'm so happy that it is."

Harry added that he was "already in" from the moment he heard the pitch for his character.

"I kind of rolled my sleeves up," he explained. "In this universe, he is the protagonist of that universe. And I think we're all protagonists in our own stories—in our own universe—in a lot of ways. So, I just love that they did went from this ridiculous gag to something so heartfelt and really directed it in that way as well."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Also starring Ke Huy QuanJamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for five SAG Awards this year, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. (Check out the complete list of nominees here.)

For more from star sightings at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, keep scrolling.

