2023 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises from Brad Pitt to Selena Gomez

Emily in Paris' Ashley Park and The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson announced the nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards on Jan. 11. See who did and did not make the list!

Hollywood's biggest stars just revealed their favorite performances.

Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park and The White Lotus actor Haley Lu Richardson announced the nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards live on Instagram on Jan. 11. And despite some technical difficulties to start things off, the pair more than made up for the delay with their self-proclaimed "unhinged" banter.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher introduced the early morning event with the news that the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be partnering with Netflix going forward.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 26 on Netflix's YouTube page, with the event airing on the streaming platform beginning in 2024.

While most of this awards season's usual suspects are among the nominees for 2023, there were still a few surprises and omissions.

In the world of movies, Babylon received some love for the ensemble as a whole, but stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were both left out of their solo categories. However, it is worth noting that Adam Sandler did get recognition for his work in the Netflix film, Hustle

Over in TV land, while Martin Short and Steve Martin both got some love for their work in Only Murders in the Building, co-star Selena Gomez was left out of the comedy actress category.

As the big night approaches, see the snubs and surprises of the 2023 SAG Award nominations below:

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

SNUB: Brad Pitt, Babylon

Pitt may have led Babylon's cast to a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, but he did not score himself a solo nod for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category for his work in the period epic. Still, he did receive a special shoutout from Haley Lu Richardson during the broadcast.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

SURPRISE: Adam Sandler, Hustle

Sandler is no stranger to awards show love, but it was still a surprise to see him snag a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the Netflix basketball drama opposite Queen Latifah.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

SNUB: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

While she was technically nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, Gomez was the only one of the Hulu series' three leads to not receive a solo nod. Steve Martin and Martin Short are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

SNUB: Margot Robbie, Babylon

Like her co-star Pitt, Robbie was also left out of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category for the ode to Old Hollywood. However, she did receive some recognition as part of the ensemble's Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination.

Universal Pictures

SNUB: Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

While co-star Paul Dano represented for Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, Williams was noticeably absent from the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role list. Still, she is nominated with the rest of the ensemble for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

