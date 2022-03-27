Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet Just Walked the Oscars 2022 Carpet Shirtless And We Need a Second to Breathe

As per usual, Timothée Chalamet had the red carpet going wild when he stepped out of his limo shirtless at the Oscars 2022, along with Dune co-star Zendaya.

Oh, Timothée Chalamet! What is this man dune to us. 

While the French Dispatch star is regularly turning heads at award shows, we didn't quite expect him to show up at the Dolby Theater without a shirt. Suffice to say, Sunday, March 27 saw Timmy enter the best dressed—or should we say, best un-dressed—hall of fame. 

For the Oscars 2022 red carpet, Timothée, who doesn't have a stylist, chose a suit from Louis Vuitton and accessorized with numerous Cartier jewels. He gave his look an extra bit of sex appeal by wearing his natural curls. 

And in other best-dressed news, Timothée was joined at the show by Dune co-star Zendaya, who wore an equally stunning two-piece dress. 

Their film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the runner-up for the most nominations of the evening, following closely behind Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with 10 nods overall. 

While we wait for the show to kick off, check out some more of Timmy's most stylish moments below!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Abs-olutely

Fans lost their mind when Timothée bared some skin on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Monochromatic Moment

Only Timothée could pull of this vibrant magenta design by Stella McCartney, worn to the Little Women premiere in Paris. 

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Fashion Icon

Shut it down, Timmy! The actor's belted gray suit by Haider Ackermann turns heads at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Pop of Color

Chalamet gives us a whole new reason to love Givenchy as he arrives at the NYC premiere of The King.

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock
Pinstriped Perfection

This Alexander McQueen ensemble is utter perfection.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Paint the Town

Overall, this splattered and acid wash one-piece by Sterling Ruby is a daring look for the actor. The ensemble, which he rocks at the South Korea premiere of The King, is estimated to cost up to $1,700!

Ian West/PA Wire
Bring on the Bling

The star arrives at The King premiere in London dressed to impress. According to Vogue, the actor wore a sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton that was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins.

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Uniquely Formal

The Beautiful Boy actor takes a risk with a Pais or cause red checked pants and an red and silver patterned jacket while on the BAFTA's red carpet. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Classic Leather

Chalamet mixes Hollywood glam with Rock & Roll flair wearing Celine leather pants designed by Hedi Slimane.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Causal & Minimal

The 23-year old heartthrob is posted up at 2019 Men's Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered hoodie.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Structured Patterns

The actor is seen wearing Haider Ackermann patterned suit at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Living Art

Timothée Chalamet becomes a work of art wearing Louis Vuitton.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Bold Blooms

Chalamet demands all eyes on him wearing a striking Alexander McQueen floral suit at the Beautiful Boy London premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Riche Rouge

At the Beautiful Boy LA premiere, Chalamet stuns us a monochromatic piece from Louis Vuitton.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Beautiful Boy in Suit

He wears pale blue Alexander McQueen suit accented with vibrant florals and birds in flight.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harnessed For Safety

Chalamet starts the 2019 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton glitter harness designed by Virgil Abloh.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
When in Spain...

Timothée is seen wearing Christian Louboutin boots (no red bottoms) at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for Beautiful Boy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rev Up Your Engines

He's cleaned up from the gas station and wearing an oversized button down from Off-White at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hunted in Green

At the 90th Academy Awards Luncheon, Call Me By Your Name rising star is a tailored in a hunter green Gucci suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dapper Timmy

Chalamet is classic and dapper in a Thom Browne suit at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
Checkmate!

The Call Me By Your Name star wears a Gucci checkered suit at the GQ 2017 Men of the Year event.

Venturelli/WireImage
Across the Pond

Budding hearttrob Timothée attends BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party wearing Bertuli.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF
Decadent Burgundy

Chalamet pops out in a stunning Berluti burgundy suit at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

