Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

On Hollywood's biggest night, check out the stars who went home winners on the fashion front.

Lights. Camera. Fashion!

The 2020 Oscars kicked off Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony will honor the best of the best in film, as voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, with sci-fi blockbuster Dune close behind with 10 nominations. The British-Irish drama Belfast and Steven Spielberg's musical remake West Side Story also scored seven nods each.

But before any awards could be handed out, all eyes were glued the red carpet for the fabulous and fierce fashions. Stars often spend months searching for the perfect Oscars look and A-Listers almost always have their ensembles custom-made by some of the world's top designers.

Last year, Zendaya topped many best dressed lists as she stunned in a vibrant yellow custom Valentino dress while dripping in $6 million worth of Bulgari jewels. Amanda Seyfried also turned heads as she oozed old Hollywood glamour in a striking red Armani Privé gown and Forevermark jewels.

photos
2022 Oscars: First-Time Nominees

Proving that men can also have a major fashion moment, Leslie Odom Jr. had the Midas touch in 2021 wearing a double-breasted tuxedo by Brioni made from 24k-gold-electroplated silk fabric.  

With a 2022 guest list stacked with style stars such as Kirsten Stewart, Lady Gaga and Zoë Kravitz, there was bound to be bevy of jaw-dropping looks throughout the night. 

So who slayed the carpet this year? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Oscars.

 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé, an Omega watch and Harry Winston jewels.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet

In Louis Vuitton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

In Saint Laurent

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

In Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst

In Christian Lacroix, Fred Leighton earrings and Roger Vivier shoes

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart

In Chanel

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serena Williams
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mila Kunis
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lily James

In Atelier Versace Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia Jones

In Louis Vuitton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino Haute Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis

In Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Simu Liu
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee

In Bottega Veneta and Cartier accessories

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Alana Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler

In Christian Dior Haute Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Becky G

In Etro

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilish

In Gucci and Fred Leighton diamonds

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars

Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

