Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s SAG Awards Date Night Is a Home Run

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot

It's not the start of something new, but we still can't take our eyes of them.

Vanessa Hudgens made the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards a date night, bringing along boyfriend Cole Tucker to the star-studded event.

Although the Tick Tick Boom star walked the red carpet solo—in a sexy aqua blue Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit, styled with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos—she met up with the 25-year-old baseball player once she was inside. For the big night, Cole looked suave wearing a navy blue suit with satin lapels teamed with a crisp white shirt, sans tie. The two were even photographed kissing during the awards show.

Back in January 2021, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple were officially exclusive as they rang in the new year together. Since then, the 33-year-old actress—who split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January 2020 after nearly a decade together—and the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder have been spotted together on and off the baseball field together, even going Instagram official that Valentine's Day, writing tribute posts to each other. As Vanessa captioned a pic of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."