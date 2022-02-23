Halle Berry to Margot Robbie, These Are the Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Gearing up for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, take a look back on some of the most memorable fashion moments in the award show's history.

Lights, camera, fashion.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off Sunday, Feb. 27, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif..

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS, will feature the biggest names in television and film, including Nicole KidmanAndrew Garfield and Jennifer Aniston going head-to-head in categories devoted entirely to acting.

But for fashion fans, the night also marks the triumphant return of the red carpet. Last year, due to the COIVID-19 global pandemic, the SAG Awards were an entirely virtual affair. The shortened, one-hour ceremony was pre-recorded and winners were informed ahead of time so they could pre-tape their acceptance speeches.

There was also no red carpet, meaning honorees were forced to showcase their glamorous SAG looks from their homes on social media. But this year, presenters and nominees will finally get the chance to strut their stuff again on the red carpet.  

As we get ready to ogle over all the 2022 fashions, keep scrolling to take a look back at the best SAG Award looks of all time—from Halle Berry's vibrant number in 2000 to Margot's Robbie's memorable Miu Miu moment in 2018.

 

 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star turned her backyard into a full-on runway as she modeled her bright and bold pink gown by Prabal Gurung for the virtual 2021 show.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star looked effortlessly chic in 2020 wearing a simple, yet striking white slip dress by Dior.

John Shearer/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

All eyes were on the star when she entered the room in a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown in 2020.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress was a vision in white at the 2019 show with this angelic Ralph & Russo design. The feathery confection was both fierce and fabulous!

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Oscar winner stopped traffic in a vibrant red-orange number at the 2001 ceremony. The jewel-embellished belt and boatneck detail were a chef's kiss.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eva Longoria

In 2016, the Desperate Housewives alum made heads turn with her risqué Julien Macdonald dress. From the plunging neckline to the intricate beading and lace to the unique green hue, this was a lewk to remember.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star was the definition of glamour in 2020 when she graced the red carpet in a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown and white satin gloves.

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Jennifer Garner

All that glitters is gold! The star's shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown shined as bright as the flashing cameras in 2013.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve actress made us say 'Oh!' in 2008 over this larger-than-life design, which was couture version of a Korean hanbok. From the massive hot pink bow to the billowing skirt, this gown was everything and more.

 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton

The actress made a huge splash on the red carpet in 2020 in her bright and bold orange dress by Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star oozed with glamour at the 2018 event with her blush-colored Miu Miu gown, which featured an explosion of feathers and jewel embellishments.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer brought high-fashion (and fun) to the 2017 event with her jaw-dropping Chanel gown. What's more? She also rocked a fabulous updo that was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

The Like a Boss actress looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2017 ceremony with her bright yellow Gucci dress, which featured delightful hints of pink.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Laverne Cox

A dress so good it made the actress do a leg pop! The Promising Young Woman star served bawdy at the 2016 ceremony with her burgundy Prabal Gurung design.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed off her sweet and daring side in 2017 with a sheer, princess-like gown by Reem Acra. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu

The Hustlers actress dazzled from head-to-toe in 2019 with her silver sequins gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

In 2010, the actress stunned in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown that featured a dramatically draped shoulder and elegant train.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

The award-winning star's flawless style speaks for itself, with another hit in 2015 with this emerald-beaded Givenchy gown.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner
Melissa McCarthy

The comedian and actress lit up the red carpet in 2019 wearing a shimmery silver gown by Lorane. From the billowing sleeves to the plunging neckline, Melissa was a total knock-out.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star set the red carpet ablaze with her red hot, hot, hot halter dress by Giles at the 2015 ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

In 2018, the Black-ish star skipped the typical ballgown dress and opted for something more fun and flirty: a custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Bullock

Green with envy! The Oscar winner dazzled in 2014 wearing a vibrant emerald green strapless gown by Lanvin.

©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

Oh my gorgeous! In 2011, the SAG-nominated actress had a jaw-dropping moment when she wore this electrifying Alexander McQueen gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and her white-hot Rodarte design in 2013 was no different.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning

The Alienist actress lit up the room in a glitzy sea-foam green gown by Valentino in 2020.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt

Before Bridgerton made 1800s-styled dresses look dreamy, the Mary Poppins star looked flawless in a nude embellished Roberto Cavalli gown in 2017. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress turned heads in 2017 in this elegant Vivienne Westwood creation.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Amy Adams

Pile on the glam! The Golden Globe-winning star achieved red carpet perfection at the 2014 SAG Awards in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with architectural deatils.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kristen Bell

The Frozen star made a dramatic entrance in a pink J. Mendel dress before taking the stage to host the awards ceremony in 2018.

