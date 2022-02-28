2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s SAG Awards Date Night Is a Home Run

Vanessa Hudgens' red carpet look at the 2022 SAG Awards was a grand slam. Perhaps even better? How she turned the event into date night with baseball player Cole Tucker.

Feb 28, 2022
Red CarpetVanessa HudgensSAG AwardsCouples
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot

It's not the start of something new, but we still can't take our eyes of them.

Vanessa Hudgens made the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards a date night, bringing along boyfriend Cole Tucker to the star-studded event.

Although the Tick Tick Boom star walked the red carpet solo—in a sexy aqua blue Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit, styled with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos—she met up with the 25-year-old baseball player once she was inside. For the big night, Cole looked suave wearing a navy blue suit with satin lapels teamed with a crisp white shirt, sans tie. The two were even photographed kissing during the awards show.

Back in January 2021, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple were officially exclusive as they rang in the new year together. Since then, the 33-year-old actress—who split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January 2020 after nearly a decade together—and the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder have been spotted together on and off the baseball field together, even going Instagram official that Valentine's Day, writing tribute posts to each other. As Vanessa captioned a pic of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

 

Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Cole later got candid with reporters that February, saying, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome. I love her."

 

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Earlier this month, Vanessa and Cole were spotted looking cozy together at John Mayer's concert at the Hollywood Palladium, which helped kick off the 2022 Super Bowl events in Los Angeles. 

The High School Musical alum's Instagram story from the night not only applauded the 'Neon" singer's performance, but also showed fans jamming out and bathed in the red lighting. She wrote of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series concert, "What a show."

Keep scrolling to see the other couples who attended the 2022 SAG Awards together.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Award
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

Although Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet solo, she met up with her baseball player boyfriend Cole Tucker inside the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Couple goals! The country musician and Being the Ricardos actress give each other some love.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

This 1883 couple has us yelling yee-haw with their stylish appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

After flying under the radar for many years, the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Who wore it best? Jeff's partner gives him a run for his money in a chic pantsuit.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Talk about a power couple. The Power of the Dog stars are both nominated for their respective roles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

The King Richard actor looks like a Fresh Prince with wife Jada by his side.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

This cowboy sure knows how to clean up! The Yellowstone star donned a tux for his night out.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bianca Rodrigues & Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone star left his cowboy hat at home for his red carpet date night.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor and his wife look radiant as ever on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

The Yellowjackets actress brings hubby Jason Ritter as her plus-one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind

No armpit smells here! The stunning couple sport pink accents on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Connor who? The Succession star gave off a devil may care attitude as he and his wife walked the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

The Succession actress brought her husband, the Phantom of the Opera actor Patrick Wilson, as her plus-one for the star-studded event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth McLaughlin & Christoph Sanders

These two are the ultimate power couple, with Elizabeth in a stunning gold dress and Christoph in an all-black ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julianna Marguiles & Keith Lieberthal

Pretty in pink! The Morning Show actress and her partner strike a pose on the carpet.

Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan & Anjil Mohindra

Like his character on The Great, Sacha embraces the finer things in life with a stunning designer look.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shannon Kenny & Néstor Carbonell

The Morning Show actor dons his evening attire with his wife by his side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

The Morning Show actor looks effortlessly chic in a traditional tux. 

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards today, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

