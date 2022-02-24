Exclusive

Will Stabler & Benson Kiss? See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Gush Over Their "Magical Chemistry"

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni revealed the secret to their Law & Order: SVU characters' chemistry and teased a potential kiss to come. Watch the sweet E! News interviews below.

By Allison Crist Feb 24, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVNBCLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitExclusivesMariska HargitayLaw And OrderChristopher MeloniCelebritiesNBCU
Detectives Benson and Stabler are spilling the Ice-T on all things Law & Order.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, the actors who brought the iconic investigators to life more than two decades ago, gave fans the long-awaited reunion they've been waiting for on season 22 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and now that the Law & Order universe has expanded to include Organized Crime, they continue to light up the screen side-by-side like no time has passed at all. 

Hargitay, for her part, attributes the characters' seamless connection to her and Meloni's real-life relationship.

"I think there's such a beautiful history and such a depth and trust," she exclusively told E! News. "And we've been through so much together and seen so much together on and off the screen."

Namely, their careers taking off once they landed roles on the show. "Our lives were changed because of it together," Hargitay added. "No one in the whole world really has our experience of what that was like, these two actors coming here and starting this show."

Their personalities just mesh well, too. "We just clicked and had a magical chemistry together," Hargitay said. "And an easy sort of instantaneous trust and very similar sense of humor."

Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011, but this only made his recent character revival all the more special. As he exclusively told E! News, the experience felt like "going home."  

"It's surreal, it's highly rewarding, it's challenging," he said of returning to his Law & Order roots on Organized Crime. "This is my longest, biggest job I've had and it's very fulfilling."

Plus, Meloni gets to once again work with Hargitay. Sharing her sentiment about their on-screen chemistry, he joked, "I think we like each other."

"There's a deep comfort level in each of us," Meloni added, "how we move, how we roll, how we engage the scenes and figure them out. It's just nice to have a dance partner that you're kind of familiar with."

What the actors aren't that familiar with is their characters crossing into romantic territory, which is what both SVU and Organized Crime have recently put into motion.

Hear both Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay tease a potential kiss in the above E! News interviews above.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursdays at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively. Law & Order season 21 premieres tonight, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

