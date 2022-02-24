Will Stabler & Benson Kiss? See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Gush Over Their "Magical Chemistry"

Watch : Christopher Meloni Says It's "Surreal" Returning to "Law & Order"

Detectives Benson and Stabler are spilling the Ice-T on all things Law & Order.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, the actors who brought the iconic investigators to life more than two decades ago, gave fans the long-awaited reunion they've been waiting for on season 22 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and now that the Law & Order universe has expanded to include Organized Crime, they continue to light up the screen side-by-side like no time has passed at all.

Hargitay, for her part, attributes the characters' seamless connection to her and Meloni's real-life relationship.

"I think there's such a beautiful history and such a depth and trust," she exclusively told E! News. "And we've been through so much together and seen so much together on and off the screen."

Namely, their careers taking off once they landed roles on the show. "Our lives were changed because of it together," Hargitay added. "No one in the whole world really has our experience of what that was like, these two actors coming here and starting this show."