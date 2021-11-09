Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Are Here To Make You Very Jealous of Their Friendship

Watch : Happy Birthday Mariska Hargitay!: E! News Rewind

Where does Mariska Hargitay go without her partner for life? Pretty much nowhere these days.

The Law & Order: SVU star's longtime friend and co-star Christopher Meloni was on hand in his best tux and SVU sneakers to present Hargitay with her 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards Nov. 8. Meloni has officially been dubbed Hargitay's "Internet boyfriend," and Hargitay was all smiles on the red carpet when talking about him.

"We just had this amazing connection from the minute that we met," she raved. "There's a trust and a safety and a sort of effortlessness and a joy." And for those keeping track, the minute they met was more than 22 years ago (that's 500 episodes and counting!). Since then, Hargitay said, it's been a "creative journey. There's such trust and friendship."

"I'm so grateful," the actress, dressed in hot pink Valentino, added, "because between my husband and him, I kind of have it all!" (Yes, husband Peter Hermann, who she met while he was guest starring on SVU, was, of course, on hand to celebrate her at the Glamour event.)