Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview: Detective Stabler Meets an Unexpected Informant

This may be Det. Elliot Stabler's worst partner to date.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the Jan. 6 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) learn they are being forced to accept help from an unlikely informant: Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Yes, the man who was put on trial for having Stabler's wife killed now must work closely with the Organized Crime Control Bureau.
Lt. William "Bill" Brewster (Guillermo Díaz) attempts to warn Stabler and Bell of Wheatley's presence by explaining at the start of the clip, "The Feds are stepping things up. They're under a lot of pressure, not just from Garcia. The White House is breathing down their necks."
As Brewster reveals that the Feds have brought in their own specialist to help with the case, Stabler locks eyes with his nemesis and promptly walks out of the room.
"Elliot, hold up," Bell says while following her detective. "You can't just walk out."
His response? "I just did."
While Brewster tries to apologize for springing this reveal on Stabler, the widower hits back and warns the lieutenant that Wheatley is making a fool of him and the bureau. Doubling down on his decision, Brewster explains that Wheatley has a proven track record, having helped the FBI on another case.
He adds, "He's been their ace in the hole for several high-profile busts."
Before long, Wheatley joins the conversation, only to accuse Stabler of stalking him. "I do believe the man is capable of managing his emotions," Wheatley says with a wicked grin, "on behalf of the greater good."
When Stabler refuses to engage in conversation with Wheatley, the businessman baits the detective by stating, "Unlike Elliot here, I don't hold grudges."
It's at this moment that Stabler finally speaks, telling Wheatley, "I don't hold a grudge. Here's how it's gonna work..."
Watch the tense scene play out in the clip above.
Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
